Students create branding for new Kidsburg: Rexburg’s Kid’s Discovery Center

Students from BYU-Idaho worked with the City of Rexburg and designed the branding for the Kidsburg, a Discovery Center for kids, opening Oct. 31.

Kidsburg works with children and provides activities to promote learning and growth. According to Kidsburg’s website, the new 5,000 square foot center features indoor exhibits, birthday parties, field trips and other activities for children.

Kidsburg’s branding, which features a variety of monsters, fonts and colors, was created by students in BYU-Idaho’s identity design class.

The City of Rexburg reached out to the Art Department for help in creating some designs for the new center. Shawn Randall, a graphic design professor, described the project of making the brand for Kidsburg.

“The students got to learn what it’s like to design a brand,” Randall said. “And then they got to learn what it was like to follow a brand guide.”

Students were placed in teams of five in two identity design classes.

The teams were required to create a brand guide, which includes logos, characters, colors and fonts. Each student created a brand guide individually, delivering 35 different variations, Randall said.

Four to five designs were chosen from each class and then swapped between the two classes. The groups took one of the selected design brands and created a model to show how they would look on the Kidsburg building.

The city selected one student’s design, and the rest of the group helped execute the idea and bring it to the state.

Natalie Ramirez, a senior studying fine arts, created the brand that was chosen by the city to represent Kidsburg.

Ramirez worked on the brand during the spring semester. She said the project took about 12 weeks. There she edited and drafted her ideas to satisfy the city’s interests.

The idea for the monster characters represented in the Kidsburg brand comes from Ramirez’s two-year-old daughter. Ramirez said her daughter enjoyed seeing the colorful characters she designed.

“Children are really interested in characters,” Ramirez said. “They capture and engage their imagination.”

The other members of Ramirez’s team included Riley Schnell, Jacob Moore, Makenzie LaFerve and Annie Bateman who worked to produce applications for the brand, like a three-dimensional model incorporating the brand and infographics.

Ramirez said this project definitely required the combined effort of a team.

“It’s going to excite me for my daughter to see the monsters I worked on in the building,” Ramirez said. She is looking forward to seeing how the Kidsburg building turned out.

The Kidsburg building officially opens Oct. 31 for their Halloween grand opening trick or treat carnival. For more information on Kidsburg visit discoverkidsburg.com.