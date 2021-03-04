Students cruised through the Caribbean at Date Night

Campus Life Events hosted a cruise themed Date Night on Feb. 27 from 7 to 10 p.m in the Hyrum Manwaring Center.
At the event, there were multiple activities, including two escape rooms, Rock Band, animal towel folding, a VIP lounge, mini golf and more.
Austin Longhurst, a sophomore studying computer science, and Lindsey Lopez, a freshman studying English, attended Date Night as a first date together.
“It is a great opportunity to get out of the house,” Longhurst said.
The two students challenged each other in a game of giant chess before moving on to other activities.
“It is a lot of fun, and it’s cheap so you don’t need to spend a lot of money at a restaurant,” Lopez said.
Campus Life Events plans multiple events throughout the semester to provide students with cheap and COVID-19 safe ways to have fun.
Date Night is held every other Saturday on campus. For information on future events, visit the I-Belong website.