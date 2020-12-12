Students discuss the effect of politics on their lives

Politics have governed the affairs of countries, cities, towns and people. Today, citizens of the United States is heavily involved with politics through the media and a massive amount of available information on the internet. With this tool, people can voice their opinions and feelings toward others and sometimes debate. Politics can have both negative and positive influences on students’ opinions.

Matthew Dixon, a junior majoring in theatre studies, gave his insight on politics.

“I think politics is a joke to some people but to others, it’s how someone views life and makes rules and laws to support their beliefs,” Dixon said.

One of the ways people can speak on political views is through the internet. Since the late 1990s, the internet has been used for information sharing, specifically politics. In the modern-day era of technology, students use social media to expand their political ideologies.

According to journalistsresource.org, social media has propelled the expansion of politics around the world. The stats from the Pew Internet & American Life Project suggest social media has become a feature of political engagement.

— “Some 60% of American adults use either social networking sites like Facebook or Twitter, and a new survey by the Pew Research Center’s Internet & American Life Project finds that 66% of those social media users — or 39% of all American adults — have done at least one of eight civic or political activities with social media.”

— “66% of social media users have employed the platforms to post their thoughts about civic and political issues, react to others’ postings, press friends to act on issues and vote, follow candidates, ‘like’ and link to others’ content, and belong to groups formed on social networking sites.”

Politics can have a negative side and create a division among students. Dixon gave an overview of how politics can be detrimental to society.

“If we don’t agree on certain topics then we can’t be friends; that’s how some people view things but it’s not right,” Dixon said. “I have a lot of friends who have different opinions and that’s what makes us unique.”

Although a difference of opinions is unique, some students feel there are specific things in politics that create division on campus.

Ben Jones, a junior studying accounting, gave specific examples of what politics does to divide students through social media. He also gave details about Democrats and Conservatives being fed half-truths by the media.

“Social media and the internet are designed to show you what you look at,” Jones said. “This results in Democrats getting fed only democratic information for the most part and Conservatives getting fed only conservative information, for the most part. They both cannot be right because they contradict each other so heavily. It’s so polarized because it shows me that tons of people are not actually truth seekers. They just believe what they want to believe.”

Students’ political opinions can have a negative effect on their opinion of others that have a different view or political ideology. In order to lessen the negative impact politics can have on students, a common ground must be established.

Jones shared insights on understanding differences of opinions on politics and mutual respect.

“I think that in order to build mutual respect, we need to build off common ground and not differences and be helpful and not critical,” Jones said. “I also think that if people were genuinely looking for the truth, it would solve problems.”