Students display artistic passion at BYU-Idaho

In the Jacob Spori Building and Hyrum Manwaring Center, students will display their personal artistic creations at an event called “The Bachelor of Fine Arts Senior Exhibit.” The exhibit will run through July 23.

According to theoldjailcenter.org, art helps individuals to broaden their senses and increase their intellect. The students at BYU-Idaho are trying to do that by exploring new ways to create art.

Nine students will display personal art pieces, ranging from photography and ceramics all the way to personal illustrations.

Kathy Whitworth, an office assistant for the Department of Art said all students who are pursuing a bachelors of fine arts (BFA) must do a show during their senior year to display their work. This happens once a semester to give students the opportunity to learn how to talk about their artwork.

“They have worked very hard to prepare for this,” said Whitworth.

Whitworth said that some of the students have been working their entire lives to get to where they were at while others spent only two semesters of their studies to reach their goal of becoming professional artists.

Ashley Peeples, a senior studying fine arts will feature the theme The Little Mermaid.

“I’ve been working on it for nine months,” said Peeples. “I’m very excited to finally have the opportunity to display my art.”

Peeples explains that in order to be accepted in the BFA program, you must reach certain requirements.

“They look to see if you are a well-rounded artist if you work well with others, do you come to class on time,” Peeples said.

Peeples said that when they are accepted, they get to choose which works they want to display. Peeples is looking forward to using a BFA to make her dream career. She plans to one day teach at BYU-I.

“It’s also a wonderful opportunity for students who aren’t in the art department,” Whitworth said. “We invite everyone that would like to come and see the students artwork and join us.”