Students donate blood at the BYU-Idaho Center

The American Red Cross hosted a blood drive Feb. 24 through Feb. 26 and Mar. 3 through Mar. 5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day in the BYU-Idaho Center.

American Red Cross holds a blood drive at BYU-Idaho every semester.

“We usually get about 55 units of blood each day of the six days we do the blood drive at BYU-Idaho,” said Angela Ragan, the blood drive coordinator at American Red Cross.

Donors were asked to schedule an appointment through the American Red Cross website. Emma Ferguson, a sophomore studying biology and a volunteer at the blood drive, said that walk-ins were still accepted.

“We had a few students walk in and donate blood in between their classes each day, without an appointment,” Ferguson said.

The setup for the blood drive consisted of a check-in table, a waiting area, six blood-drawing stations and a snack table. Snacks were free to all donors. American Red Cross encouraged donors to rest 15 minutes after getting their blood drawn, drink juice and eat some of the mini Oreos, Chips Ahoy, trail mix or pretzels provided.

Charles Nordfelt, a Rexburg resident of 25 years, said he and his wife donate with American Red Cross each semester.

“It hurts a little bit, but there is a definite need for blood,” Nordfelt said. “I have been a beneficiary of blood donors myself, as I have undergone several operations in my lifetime; so I like to give back.”

Every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood. American Red Cross gives students an opportunity to fill this need and save a life every semester.