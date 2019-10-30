Students exhibit talents at Acoustic Cafe

On Saturday, Oct. 26, BYU-Idaho students lined the Hyrum Manwaring Student Center stage for soundcheck. Some had guitars, others had sheet music, but all were waiting for their performance that night at the Acoustic Cafe.

Of the 50 acts that auditioned, 13 performed at the show. 211 students attended the event, which consisted of two acts and an intermission. A local restaurant Millhollow provided ice cream served between acts.

In the first act, Travis Moh, a junior studying business management – marketing, sang an original song entitled “Road Less Traveled” while playing guitar and harmonica. He encouraged audience members to stand with him and “dance like your spirit animal” whenever he played the harmonica.

While dancing along with the audience, his sweatpants inched lower and lower. An audience member ran onstage and pulled Moh’s pants back to their original place, but that only served as a temporary fix.

“I thought, ‘We’re about to see this man’s underwear,'” said Michael Murphy, a junior studying business analytics.

About a minute later, Moh’s pants dropped completely and pooled at his ankles. He wore BYU-I-approved exercise shorts underneath his sweatpants, which kept the show family-friendly.

Moh laughed and finished his song with cheers and applause from the audience.

Edward Romero, a freshman studying recreation management, also sang an original song, entitled “You in the Rain.” He said he chose that song because it is his mom’s favorite.

This was the first Acoustic Cafe Romero attended, and he said he enjoyed the whole process.

“I think one of my favorite things is meeting other performers because there’s such a big group of them,” Romero said. “You can jam together or share music, and that’s one of my favorite things.”

During the intermission, several performers impromptu played guitar and sang Jason Mraz’s “I’m Yours” together.

Several of the performers have been singing for years. The emcee said some of the performers have their music recordings available on music streaming services like Apple Music or Spotify.

Hannah Hanson, a sophomore studying psychology, and Will Haymond, a junior studying accounting, only met last semester. Their strong background in musical theater led to their performance of “Say Something” together at Acoustic Cafe.

They expressed that they only felt excitement, and no nervousness, in preparation for the show.

“You get to a certain point where you’ve performed so many times in front of people, you don’t really get that nervous,” Haymond said.

Hanson said she loves to sing in front of audiences.

“When I perform, I like them to feel the vibe of the song,” Hanson said. “That’s what makes it so exciting for me. That’s the goal, not to show off or whatever, but just to be like, ‘Feel this!‘ Give them that experience, and that’s when they’re like, ‘That was so good!’ Not because you’re good, but because you conveyed the message. I just love that.”