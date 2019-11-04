Students have a spooktacular night

BYU-Idaho students gathered together on Halloween at the BYU-Idaho Spooktacular. Students had the opportunity to dress up in Halloween costumes and show them to their peers.

“My favorite part about Spooktacular was seeing the different costumes, the creativity that some people put into it,” said Samantha Perez, a junior studying food sciences. “I appreciated a group of people who did Inside Out, and they had each individual emotion and it was just so cute.”

The night included different activities for the students to take part in. This included escape rooms, dancing, karaoke, Harry Potter-themed activities and more.

Multiple escape rooms in the Hyrum Manwaring Student Center had lines of students filling the hallways.

“What I enjoyed the most was probably the escape rooms,” said Arissa Beste, a freshman studying biochemistry. “I kind of thought they would be tacky, a little cliche, not as good, but they were pretty intriguing, they actually questioned the mind a little bit. You had to work through the puzzles and try to get through it.”

Each escape room had a different theme including Egyptian, Circus Train, Mystery Mansion, Doll and Wizarding World.

Students had 10 to 20 minutes to solve the riddles and escape the rooms.

“I loved the escape rooms; it’s really hard to figure out,” said Jailton Farias da Silva, a sophomore studying biology. “We were really close, we were on the last clue but then it was over.”

Harry Potter activities included wand making, watching Harry Potter movies in the “Crossroads Great Hall” and quidditch.

The BYU-Idaho center included other activities to get the students more active. Soccer darts, bubble balls and connect four basketball were several activities that took place.

In the John W. Hart building, students rode canoes over the River of Styx while others danced in the gym.

Each year a Halloween event like this takes place on campus for students to interact.

“It’s a great way to kind of get involved with the school,” Beste said. “It’s not that expensive to come, there’s a lot to do; a lot of it is just very active, you get to meet new people and kind of enjoy yourself.”