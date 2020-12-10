Students have mixed opinions on in-person versus Zoom classes

Registration is practically over and BYU-Idaho has adapted to different class structures for students to learn in. For the most part, students have the option to attend class on campus or stay home.

In a survey taken of 46 BYU-I students planning to take classes in Winter Semester 2021, 67.4% said they prefer to take classes in person because they like the atmosphere on campus and being able to interact with other students.

For one student, Mei Teng Kok, a junior studying economics, classes over Zoom have presented a whole new challenge.

“English is not my native language — for me to understand the words I need to look at how the professor moves his mouth to understand better what he says, ” Kok said. “Zoom makes it a little harder because the big screen will be the class material and only the small screen will be the professor.”

Students also expressed why they like having classes over Zoom rather than having to go on campus for classes.

“I like that when I have early classes, I can just roll out of bed and not have to rush to campus,” said Allyx Olsen, a senior majoring in marriage and family studies.

Clarissa Placencia, a senior studying construction management, also shared her thoughts on Zoom classes. Placencia is a young mom stated that she liked having zoom classes.

“I have a needy 2-year-old,” Placencia stated simply.

There are other students that do prefer classes over Zoom for safety reasons.

“It’s safer and limits exposure which needs to happen,” said Kevin Bush, a sophomore studying business. “It was a dumb idea for the school to reopen this soon anyway.”

Elayna Lofgran, a senior studying psychology, has a similar point of view as Bush.

“I am worried about another spike in cases,” Lofgran said.

Students find positives and negatives with the different class options. In the upcoming semesters, registration and classes may be affected by the number of students that sign up for specific class structures.