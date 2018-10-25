Students learn to be healthy before midterms

Midterms and projects are right around the corner. Traditionally, this means late nights, junk food and cramming. However, students in a health psychology class on campus have found another way to prepare for this intense experience.

Rob Wright, a faculty member in the Psychology Department, teaches Health Psychology (PSYCH 435). A key part of the class is the health assessment project.

The project consists of students observing and improving one of three health habits for six weeks. They can choose from sleep, exercise and eating. During the project, students are asked to compare their results to the Center for Disease Control’s health recommendations for their chosen habit for the six-week period and then report on their observations.

The CDC’s health recommendations are:

Sleep – seven to nine consecutive hours of sleep at night, excluding naps

Exercise – four days a week of 30 minutes of moderate to vigorous exercise

Eating – five or more servings of fruits and vegetables a day

Wright said each student meets with a group observing the same behavior to discuss their progress and challenges with meeting the CDC’s recommendation.

Steven Offut, a junior studying psychology, is one of Wright’s students who has chosen to observe his eating habits for the project.

Offut said before the project, he didn’t think he had time to eat healthy as a student. He said healthy food was, in his mind, connected to long amounts of time spent cooking instead of studying.

Eating more fruits and vegetables not only made Offut feel better physically, but also mentally.

“I just feel better in my brain as well because we associate eating fruits and veggies with being healthy just naturally,” Offut said.

These results are confirmed by studies that explore the relationship between students’ health habits and college performance.

According to a study published by the Journal of Nutrition and Human Health in January, eating three regular home-cooked meals can make a serious impact on academic performance in college.

The study reviewed existing knowledge on health habits and college performance to assess surveyed students knowledge on the subject and how healthy their habits are. It found that over 75 percent of students know about the academic benefit of healthy eating, but most of those same students report unhealthy personal eating habits.

A study done by College Student Journal in April, 2017 found that students who have a consistent sleep schedule have higher GPAs by .28 to .52 points.

Wright said that he has given the health assignment to students for four years and has consistently been told of the immense benefits by his students. In addition to the verbal responses from the students, Wright has other more objective data collected as well.

“(Students) come in for an objective or biometric assessment as well, where we look at their height, their weight, body fat percentage, heart rate, blood pressure, even their flexibility,” Wright said.

He said that most students who report higher health habits see a positive change in their biometric assessment.