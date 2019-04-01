Students learn to communicate through sign language

Sharing is caring!











Every Tuesday night from 7 to 8 p.m., students can practice American Sign language in the Gordon B. Hinckley Building, room 286.

“It’s a lot of fun and you get to learn how to sign,” said Rachel Keltner, a sophomore studying elementary education, about attending ISign ASL.

Keltner said she took sign language classes in high school but has forgotten a lot. She has been coming to ISign ASL to practice and improve her skills.

Ricki Shurtleff, a freshman studying mechanical engineering, said learning sign language has really changed the way he sees things.

“ASL opens up a new world because being able to see things changes when you learn how to describe it in a different way,” Shurtleff said.

He learned sign language on his mission in California and used it to communicate and teach the gospel. Sign language has made Shurleff a more visual and observant person.

“You see people with a different perspective because you are becoming more visual,” he said.

Gabriel Griener, a freshman studying computer science, said anyone can learn a language like Spanish or Mandarin but deaf people cannot. He said sign language gives them a way to communicate with others despite the fact they may be unable to verbally express themselves.

Learning sign language will help us communicate with and get to know a lot more people.

Shurtleff said it only took him six months to feel comfortable with sign language and have normal conversations. Griener said it took him about three months to be able to sign.

“I was shaky, but I got by,” Griener said.

Shurtleff said because of what he has learned at ISign ASL, he can have a conversation with his friend across the classroom in silence without anyone knowing.