Students life experience motivates him to serve others

Nearly nine years ago, a 7.3 magnitude earthquake struck the small island of Haiti, killing almost a quarter of a million people.

Mackenson Lundy, a junior studying construction management, was there that January day where he lost all of his best friends, his sister, niece and brother to the natural disaster.

“I was inside of my office and one friend called me,” Lundy said. “Then I saw a building next to my building collapse and I thought it was like something weird. After that, I began to feel like the earth was shaking and my building collapsed with everyone.”

On that day, Lundy promised his Father in Heaven he would serve him if he survived. Shortly after, a friend introduced him to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Lundy was baptized and served a mission for the Church a year later. He then worked for the United Nations, taking him to Sao Palo, Brazil where he began the Pathway program.

“After the earthquake in Haiti, I saw a lot of building collapse and I was the only survivor of my office as well. 20 people was working with me. I said okay, I need to help people, but I thought that I will be in the medical field,” Lundy said.

However, after lots of prayer to his Father in Heaven and attending the temple the answer came to Lundy. He was going to study construction management just like his wife.

“(My wife said) you want to help people. I said yeah, but there’s different ways to help people. Probably not really like with health things, but probably like in construction [and] make like a safe house for people,” Lundy said.

Lundy said he hopes to create a construction company with his wife Sophia Lundy, a senior studying construction management, here in Rexburg. He wants to go to places around the world, including Haiti, to show how to build safe buildings and use new Building Information Modeling software to keep their construction up to date.