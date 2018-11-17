Students life experience motivates him to serve others

Nearly nine years ago, a 7.3 magnitude earthquake struck the small island of Haiti, killing almost a quarter of a million people.
Mackenson Lundy, a junior studying construction management, was there that January day where he lost all of his best friends, his sister, niece and brother to the natural disaster.
“I was inside of my office and one friend called me,” Lundy said. “Then I saw a building next to my building collapse and I thought it was like something weird. After that, I began to feel like the earth was shaking and my building collapsed with everyone.”
On that day, Lundy promised his Father in Heaven he would serve him if he survived. Shortly after, a friend introduced him to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Lundy was baptized and served a mission for the Church a year later. He then worked for the United Nations, taking him to Sao Palo, Brazil where he began the Pathway program.
“After the earthquake in Haiti, I saw a lot of building collapse and I was the only survivor of my office as well. 20 people was working with me. I said okay, I need to help people, but I thought that I will be in the medical field,” Lundy said.
However, after lots of prayer to his Father in Heaven and attending the temple the answer came to Lundy. He was going to study construction management just like his wife.
“(My wife said) you want to help people. I said yeah, but there’s different ways to help people. Probably not really like with health things, but probably like in construction [and] make like a safe house for people,” Lundy said.
Lundy said he hopes to create a construction company with his wife Sophia Lundy, a senior studying construction management, here in Rexburg. He wants to go to places around the world, including Haiti, to show how to build safe buildings and use new Building Information Modeling software to keep their construction up to date.
Lundy attended the Clinton Global Initiative University Meeting at the University of Chicago in October. According to the Clinton Foundation, more than 1,000 college and university students from across the country and the world came together addressing this generation’s most pressing challenges.
While there, Lundy participated in the Codeathon lead by IBM. Lundy said students participated in brainstorming ideas for applications to help with world crisis. His group specifically chose to create the idea and layout for an app to help those struggling with their mental health. Lundy said it was neat working with other students of all different backgrounds.
“I felt the spirit and I want to do it again. It’s something really cool. I think if BYU-Idaho can do something like this (GCI), it would be really great because of different backgrounds. The thing mostly like is these students were willing to work together as a team,” Lundy said.
He said having a similar event at BYU-I would allow students with great ideas to get them out there. He also said a lot of people have great ideas and with the help of others are able to make great things happen. Lundy hopes to help people throughout his life and encourages others to do the same.
“Don’t stop. Just put what you have in your mind on paper and start working on it,” Lundy said. “Share it with other people, share it with your teacher, share it with your friend. Try to find a mentor.”
Lundy gives the example of if someone is a doctor and another is in construction management they are able to create something great while combining their ideas and expertise.
“I want to help people because it’s one of the greatest commandments Christ gave before he left,” Lundy said.