Students make major decisions at Dare to Declare

Choosing a major is an important decision to make in college. On Oct. 22, BYU-Idaho’s event, Dare to Declare offered students the opportunity to explore college majors.

“There’s just so many options and possibilities. You always want the best for yourself, but you have to decide what would be the best for you,” said Jared Ewell, a freshman majoring in general studies.

As students entered the Taylor Cultural Hall, they saw several tables, each with a sign for the department it represented. Students could take a seat and ask questions, view materials from the department and meet faculty members.

“I like how they separate it into different categories and that everything is represented,” said McKenzie Babcock, a freshman majoring in general studies.

This event, held by the interdisciplinary studies department, brought teachers together from different departments to answer students’ questions.

“It just helped me to feel more confident about the choice I’ve already made to be in communication. It gave me a view of what I want to do,” said Clayson Frederickson, a sophomore studying communication.

Dare to Declare also informed students looking to change their majors.

“I got to talk to the department of my new major. He could talk me through my case specifically, what I want to do, and get me on the right track,” said Hannah Peltz, a freshman majoring in international studies.

It allowed students to ask specific questions and receive direct answers.

“If you just go through the course catalog, you can’t ask those personal questions that you can when you come here,” Ewell said.

Students could also meet professors and advanced students in their majors. Babcock shared that choosing a major can help her to find work in areas they are interested in after graduation.

“I want to go into something that will pay well and that I really enjoy–something that I can love enough to get up in the morning and go and do it,” Babcock said.