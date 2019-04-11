Students march to reform honor code

Sharing is caring!











About 150 people gathered on April 10 to protest how BYU-Idaho’s Student Honor Office handles its investigations.

The students presented a list of demands to the university including enhanced training for administrators and new ways of handling confidential issues.

University officials had no comment on the march.

Many students feel that the Honor Code is a blessing. “The Honor Code helps us become better students and better people,” said Zac Jones, a sophomore majoring in English. “The Honor Office enforces a code that benefits us as students, as such I have seen no problem with their conduct.”

Some students do feel the Student Honor Office’s investigation process could use reform. Emma Fife, a sophomore studying public health, considers just raising awareness a victory.

The Honor Code that students agree to live by when they attend BYU-I includes honesty, clean language, obedience to the Word of Wisdom and Law of Chastity and obeying dress and grooming standards. Read here to learn more.

On the Student Honor Code Office website, they outline their investigation process, but do state that what is on the website are only “guidelines and are not intended to create any contractual obligations or expectations.”