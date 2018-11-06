Students of Rexburg – Abraham Blanco

Abraham Blanco was born with a muscular condition called hyperkalemic periodic paralysis.

He had a hard childhood as he couldn’t participate in any sports activities with his friends growing up.

Some days it was hard for him to get out of the house or even get out of bed, says Blanco, a senior studying Social Work.

“I like to work with individuals with disabilities” Blanco said. “I’ve became more sympathetic for people with disabilities as I was born with one.”

He takes it as a challenge everyday by trying to eat healthy and watching his potassium.

He is currently a manager with Service Activities working with special needs, and part of the BYUI Autism Mentoring Program. He tries to volunteer as much as he can to help those with a disability be more comfortable with themselves and socially.

“Helping others makes me feel better about myself and puts things in perspective for me,” Blanco said.

Blanco wants to become a disability social worker after he graduates. He wants to dedicate his time and professional career to help those with a disability.

“It’s ok to accept help, you are not always by yourself. You just have to put yourself out there and just look for comfort in people.” Blanco said.