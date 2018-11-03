Students of Rexburg: Angelique Prows

While some like to work out on their own, many students also enjoy participating in fitness classes. Many students have been participants, but few know what it’s like to be the instructor.

Angelique “Liki” Prows is a senior studying recreation management. She teaches the High Fitness class three nights a week in Hart 234.

“I get 40 new friends every single night.,” Prows said. “Everyone comes up to me and thanks me. I feel connected to them, like we’re all best friends in there.”

Prows has only been a High Fitness instructor for two years, but said she’s loved it since the first class she took. She immediately had the sense that she needed to become an instructor.

“Like, who wouldn’t want to get paid to work out, you know? It’s just the best gig and makes you feel so good,” Prows said. “I want to give that feeling to other people.”