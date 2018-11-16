Students of Rexburg – Camilo Sobarzo

Students of Rexburg – Camilo Sobarzo
Chilean student creates clean rap music when he isn’t studying.

Camilo Sobarzo, a freshman studying business management, is a Spanish rapper from Punta Arenas, Chile. He started rapping in his hometown when he was 13 years old and has slowly increased in popularity.

He didn’t know how to speak English until he went on his mission to Peru. When he came back from his mission, he worked for 11 months to save up for college. He creates music when he isn’t studying.

 

“I had to set aside time to make my music,” Sobarzo said. “It was hard to manage my schedule to create my songs. Balancing it with my classes and work was tough to manage, but worth it.”

 

Some of his popular songs include “Tu Nombre and “Zona,” both clean and posted on every media site available. He creates clean and appropriate music so that all audiences can listen to it.

 

“I really want all people to be able to experience my music without getting offended,” Sobarzo said. “That’s why I chose for my music to be clean; so that people within the Church will be able to listen to my music and keep their standards.”

Sobarzo continues to develop new songs and is currently working on a new project.

