Students of Rexburg – Camilo Sobarzo

“I had to set aside time to make my music,” Sobarzo said. “It was hard to manage my schedule to create my songs. Balancing it with my classes and work was tough to manage, but worth it.”
Some of his popular songs include “Tu Nombre“ and “Zona,” both clean and posted on every media site available. He creates clean and appropriate music so that all audiences can listen to it.
“I really want all people to be able to experience my music without getting offended,” Sobarzo said. “That’s why I chose for my music to be clean; so that people within the Church will be able to listen to my music and keep their standards.”
Sobarzo continues to develop new songs and is currently working on a new project.