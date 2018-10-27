Students of Rexburg: Hannah Herring

Hannah Herring, a junior studying English, has made it one of her goals to speak as an advocate for autism. When asked about her own diagnosis, Herring says there are both advantages and challenges that stem from being on the autism spectrum.

“I like the perspective that autism gives me,” Herring said, “I love how it causes me to slow down and really think about things. But autism limits what I’m able to do. I get really sick from being in crowds. I can’t have a group discussion in a classroom, so all my professors assign my group to be out in the hallways so that I can hear and think. Otherwise, I will have sensory overload and have to leave until I feel better.”