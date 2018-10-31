Students of Rexburg: Jordan Hoch

Being a full-time student can be tough, but one student decided he wanted to do more to help those around him; become a firefighter.
“It’s nice to help someone,” said Jordan Hoch, a Junior studying exercise physiology, from Whidbey Island, Washington.
Hoch has been working on-call at the Madison Fire Department since January of this year.
“I hate desk jobs,” Hoch said.
He comes in anytime a second fire truck is needed, which usually means there is a more serious fire.
“I like how everyday is different… it makes it interesting,” Hoch said.
Hoch puts on over 50 pounds of equipment and uniform every time he gets a call from the station. “It’s heavy and hot,” Hoch said.
He is hoping to be EMT-certified by the end of October, so he can help with the ambulance side of the fire station.
The craziest calls Hoch has received would be for a car hitting a moose or a cow. Other than that, his calls usually involve minimal intensity.
In the future, Hoch still wants to be involved in the rescue and medical field.