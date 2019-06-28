STUDENTS OF REXBURG: Knowing the goal

Daniel Torres, a freshman studying psychology, decided on psychology because he appreciated his parents talking with him about tough times while growing up and having “therapeutic conversations” to boost his self-esteem.

“I want to be able to help people heal and give them the tools to defeat their inner demons,” Torres said. “We all need someone to listen to us, and that can be life-changing.”

During his mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Torres developed a desire to get a doctorate and help people in the psychology field. Ultimately, he hopes to become a therapist.

“I wanted to come (to BYU-Idaho) to be around people like the ones I knew on my mission: people who share my standards and love the Gospel,” Torres said. “I love the spirit we feel in the classrooms and at devotionals.”

Growing up, he was taught to be kind.

“My favorite teacher always said, ‘Go be kind to someone today, kids,'” Torres said. “The world needs more of that. I know firsthand that being kind and serving others lets the Savior heal you in all your trials.”

Something therapeutic Torres does is listen to the songs in the Church hymnbook and learn the history of the writers, including his great-grandfather.

Torres is a descendant of William W. Phelps, who composed several songs in the current hymnbook, including “The Spirit of God,” “Redeemer of Israel,” “Praise to the Man” and “If You Could Hie to Kolob.”

In regards to the upcoming new hymnbook, Torres said, “I would like all of (Phelp’s) songs to stay, but I definitely love “Praise to the Man,” “The Spirit of God” and “If You Could Hie to Kolob” the most.”

He loves those hymns because of his deep connection with the Restoration through those songs and the effect they have on his testimony in the Church. The hymns uplift him and help him see the “big picture”.

“They bring the spirit into my day and cause me to ponder the doctrine they teach and give me peace,” Torres said.

He said tears well up in his eyes because of the meaning behind the songs. The emotion comes more because of the meaning of the song rather than because his ancestor who wrote them.

Torres is also excited about the new hymnbook.

“It’s like a new album dropping from my favorite band,” Torres said. “It’s like new voices and testimonies from the Saints in these days. I never get bored of new music or testimonies.”