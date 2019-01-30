Students of Rexburg: Living life abroad

Ellie Anderson, a freshman studying communication, woke up in China every day for four months.

Last fall Anderson decided to teach English in China with the International Language Program. There she was responsible for teaching a class of kids who did not speak her language.

“Being thrown into a new country was such a learning curve,“ Anderson said. “You have to accept you‘re not going to know what’s going on all the time. Things are going to go wrong and you just have to be chill with it. You have to embrace the crazy, and all the amazing at the same time.”