The Student Organ Recital Series took place on March 28 at 7:30 p.m. in the Ruth H. Barrus Concert Hall, in the Eliza R. Snow building.

Students gathered to listen to the organists perform their well-rehearsed pieces from various composers.

“There are pieces that are very heroic like Easter Sunday oriented,” said Daniel Kerr, the organist recital organizer. “So loosely, there is kind of a theme of Holy Week of introspection and triumph with the Savior’s Atonement, sacrifice and resurrection.”

Experienced and new organists joined together to play in commemoration of Maundy Thursday and the Last Supper.

“I felt my teacher recommended that I give this piece a try, and I liked it a lot”, said organist James Montague who played “Andante” by Karl Heinrich Zöllner.

“I heard this one and just thought it was the prettiest piece ever,” said Elizabeth Palmer, who played the piece “Final Op. 21.” “And so I told Brother Kerr I wanted to learn it.“

She discovered the piece while on a trip in Paris for a masterclass and practiced it over the summer.

Riley Palmer, who played a piece by Calvin Hampton, gave advice to appreciating the unique style of the composer.

“But once you sit here, and analyze it and figure it out what he was doing, it is actually really cool,” Riley Palmer said.

Upcoming organ recital events will be on May 15, June 5 and July 18.

Find out more on their website.