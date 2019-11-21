Students raise the bar at power-lifting competition

Photos by Grace Wride

Students of all shapes and sizes competed in the power-lifting competition on Saturday, Nov. 16, in the Fitness Center of the John W. Hart Building.

From morning to mid-afternoon, filing into the center were competitors and supportive onlookers who cheered them on.

The competition separated into two events. The first event tested strength to show the maximum weight each of the participants could lift. The second event focused on the amount of time that a competitor could lift a required amount without ceasing. Each event composed of squats, bench and dead lifts.

According to the BYU-Idaho webpage, the weights are based on weight class.

Nathan Grandon, a sophomore majoring in exercise physiology, helped run the power-lifting competition.

Grandon said one of the goals of the event was to “establish a united community, where people can cheer each other on.”

Those who attended the event saw this goal turn into reality. Each competitor received uplifting comments and cheers from the audience during their workouts.

The audience cheered for those successfully pushing through. Those unable to finish still received applause.

Alyssa Marquez, a junior majoring in public health, squatted 320 pounds during the event.

“I love being strong. And I love helping people get strong,” Marquez said.

The organizers of the event attempted to focus the competition against the participants’selves as opposed to a competition against each other.

“It’s not necessarily who can lift the most, it’s more how much more can I lift now than the day before,” Grandon said.

The winners of the men’s and women’s sections were Brett Marquez and Caia Wheeler.

For more information on similar activities in the future, check out the BYU-I web page under “fitness events.”