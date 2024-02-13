With the hustle and bustle of Super Bowl weekend most people in the United States are predicting game outcomes, raiding stores for easy finger foods and planning parties. Despite the biggest game of the year going on, students on campus filled the BYU-Idaho Center to listen to a much-anticipated visitor.

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife Susan, gave their third devotional to BYU-I students on Sunday.

Many things were shared during this devotional. Testimonies were given by song from an all-women choir in “Consider the Lilies,” scriptures verses spread peace and smiles were exchanged.





Students who were greatly impacted by this inspired devotional willingly shared their experiences.

“It’s a different feeling when an Apostle of the Lord walks in the room, and a lot of those worries such as a football game go away,” said Parker Shaw, a freshman studying generals. “It was really cool to have him there. I hope he comes again, and I’m excited to hear from him again in a few months at General Conference.”

“I haven’t had revelation like that in a long time, where it just flooded in about what I should do with my own personal family as well with my roommates and with my personal life,” said Andrew Madson, a freshman studying construction management.

“I thought it was great. It made me laugh, and it made me cry,” said Kamryn Buck, a junior studying history. “I liked how he talked about even through sorrow and sadness you can find the happiness of life.”