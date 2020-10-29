Students scramble to buy kitchenware for class

A week away from starting the course, she glanced at the syllabus requiring an extensive list of kitchenware ranging from a whisk to a food scale. A full cart on Amazon and $150 later, Breanna Tilton, a junior studying food sciences, prepared for the Introduction to Food Science course.

BYU-Idaho usually provides the lab, food, and kitchenware used to perform the assignments. Now online students face the task of rounding up ingredients and kitchenware themselves.

While many would consider the new kitchenware a great addition to the college collection of hand-me-downs, several students do not have the funds to spend $150-$300 on kitchenware, plus the weekly $20-$50 they spend on food for the class. The average single person in the U.S. spends about $40-$70 a week on food when eating-in, according to blog.mint.com.

Another student in the class, Alfred Wilhelm, a junior studying business management, said he did not anticipate the cost of this class because it was online.

“I kinda freaked out,” Wilhelm said. “It’s a lot of money and I already came to school pretty broke.”

He plans on keeping the new kitchenware but noted how inconvenient it might be for those that have to travel and store their new products. He also mentioned how the list of items and ingredients is very specific which causes them to buy more or spend more on the products.

“I thought it would be different: get more instruction, go in and use the lab, and not spend our own money,” Wilhelm said.

There isn’t an immediate answer to the problem since the students have no choice but to find the kitchen items or leave the class. The professors do not have any other option since they cannot control how many students are allowed in the lab or their class at a time.

“It would be really nice to be able to reserve or rent out the lab, even at night, so that they had it during the day, but we could still use it so that we didn’t have to buy everything,” said Tilton.

The students that are living in student housing, require more creativity to make the home labs work.

Tilton has bought more products over the past couple of weeks. She also resorted to contacting a friend’s mom to ask for loaf pans and ceramic containers.

“If I could do anything different, I would have taken it during a semester that I could go on campus and use the lab,” Wilhelm said.

Alyson Drishinski, a freshman studying generals and exploring food sciences, stated that she enjoys the online class since she is living with her parents.

“You have to provide your own ingredients, but it’s still fun,” said Drishinski.

Using her mom’s kitchen, she stated that she didn’t have to look for much more. With this in mind, the online course is more convenient for those that already have the cookware and the funds to buy the food each week.