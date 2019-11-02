Students share musical passion for national accreditation

On Monday, Oct. 28, at the Ruth H. Barrus Concert Hall in the Eliza R. Snow Building, the Department of Music hosted a student showcase for the National Association of Schools of Music (NASM) accreditation. This showcase occurs every five years.

Several students and faculty came, along with the NASM’s evaluators. They filled nearly half of the concert hall.

The evaluators reported the quality of students’ performance and BYU-Idaho’s music program to the NASM’s committee. The committee will decide whether the Department of Music is eligible to receive the NASM accreditation.

The event started at 4:30 p.m. with a prayer. Following, the conductor announced the recital program and performers. Each attendee also received a written program upon arrival.

The students presented a variety of international music pieces. There were 11 pieces performed, with 21 students presenting.

“They did a great job not only playing their music but coordinating everything, being smooth and efficient,” said David Olsen, music faculty and event organizer.

Madison Stevens, a junior studying music, sang “Let the Bright Seraphim,” composed by George Frideric Handel. Allison Vest, a music faculty, accompanied on the piano.

Timothy Judd, a violinist from Richmond Symphony, wrote at The Listener’s Club that “Let the Bright Seraphim” is an aria from “Samson,” one of Handel’s pieces published in 1743 .

Handel was a German baroque composer who became well known for his operas, oratorios, anthems and organ concertos.

Katherine Harvey, a senior studying music, played the trumpet on “Sonata for Trumpet and Piano, third movement” composed by Kent Kennan. Jesse Holmgren, a music faculty, accompanied on the piano.

Kent Kennan was an American composer and professor. He published “Sonata for Trumpet and Piano” in 1956, which was later commissioned by the NASM.

Amanda Conrad, a junior studying music, played the piano “Italian Concerto, BWV 971, first movement” composed by Johann Sebastian Bach.

An Italian concerto relies upon the contrasting roles of different groups of instruments in an ensemble. BWV 971 has three movements and was published in 1735.

“Performing is something I’ve been working on,” said Conrad. “I love experiences like this because it helps me realize how I can improve.”

According to the written program, each student was selected to represent major instrumental areas, such as strings, voice, keyboard, woodwinds and brass. Performers played the violin, flute, harp, clarinet, organ, trombone, guitar, bass and percussion.