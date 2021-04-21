Students share opinions on Derek Chauvin’s case verdict

Today, Derek Chauvin, the cop involved with the death of George Floyd, was found guilty of all three of the charges held against him: second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Last year Chauvin arrested Floyd and knelt on his neck for over seven minutes after Floyd had been found trying to make a purchase with a counterfeit bill. Underneath Chauvin’s knee, Floyd was heard to say, “I can’t breathe.” He died not long after.

Minnesota statutes define these charges as listed below:

— Second-degree unintentional murder: “Caus(ing) the death of a human being without intent to effect the death of any person, while intentionally inflicting or attempting to inflict bodily harm upon the victim.”

— Third-degree murder: Someone who “without intent to effect the death of any person, causes the death of another by perpetrating an act eminently dangerous to others… without regard for human life.”

— Second-degree manslaughter: When “the person’s culpable negligence whereby the person creates an unreasonable risk, and consciously takes chances of causing death or great bodily harm to another.”

All the students Scroll interviewed felt the verdict was fair due to the nature of the case. Multiple students didn’t feel educated enough on the topic to share their opinion.

According to Judge Peter Cahill in a CNN article, Chauvin’s sentencing is set for eight weeks from now.