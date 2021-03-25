Students share the stories behind their stickers

Students at BYU-Idaho express themselves by covering their water bottles with stickers for others to admire.

“I put stickers on my water bottle that are cute, that match an aesthetic I’ve created and that represent me,” said Aubrey Shuga, a senior studying data science.

Water fountains are closed in most buildings on campus and around town leaving students to resort to water bottles to stay hydrated. Putting stickers on their water bottles has become a way for students to represent who they are, where they’ve been and what their story is.





“I love skiing at Grand Targhee Ski Resort, so I bought a sticker from their shop to remember a fun memory I have,” said Nate Gehmlich, a sophomore studying physics. “My sticker that says, ‘Going beyond this point may result in death and/or loss of ski privileges,’ is from when I went off one of those points. I ran into ski patrol, but I was able to outrun them.”

Although not everyone decides they need stickers to express themselves, stickers are becoming more popular because they are an eye catching way for students to bridge the social distance gap that COVID-19 has created.





“If I wear a certain brand or have been somewhere that I think is memorable, then I’ll buy a sticker for my water bottle,” said Emily Reddish, a sophomore studying business marketing.

“I bought this Idaho sticker on Amazon for six bucks because I love Idaho and it reminds me of the mountains and the valleys that make Idaho so pretty,” said Emma Anderson, a freshman studying recreational therapy.

Not everyone loves putting stickers on their water bottles though.

“I think that putting stickers on water bottles makes it look cluttered,” said Aubriana Anderson, a sophomore studying elementary education. “I don’t like to attract attention that I feel other people look for by putting stickers on their water bottles. I like to keep things neat, so I think having no stickers on my water bottle represents that part of me.”