Students share their feelings about religion courses at BYU-Idaho

Scroll talked to over 100 BYU-Idaho students this week who shared their feelings about religion courses on campus.

The results show that of the students spoken to, 100% have taken religion classes at BYU-I. 83% of these students say they have enjoyed their classes. 76% feel as though they are learning new information and 74% feel their college education has benefitted from the religion courses they have taken.

“I feel that religion courses have become an important role in my success as a college student,” said Caloy Saliva, a junior studying virtual design and construction. “It didn’t only help me gain a deeper understanding of the gospel of Jesus Christ, but it also taught me the value of education and the importance of life.”

While many of the students shared positive feedback on the religion courses they have taken, a few also shared examples of stressful and hindering experiences.

According to the Scroll’s same outreach to students, 26% shared that religion courses have been an added stressor in their collegiate career.

“It’s an added stress to my already stressful college experience,” said Cameron Jacob, a freshman studying history education. “I enjoy the classes a lot when I can focus on the spirit but I find myself focusing on the grade a lot more.”

Many students tend to feel that they fall in the middle of the opinions shared. Marcus Gabrielson, a sophomore studying manufacturing engineering technology, is an example of this.

“Many times they help, but when the religion class is more focused on busy work and time-consuming assignments it hinders my experience,” Gabrielson said.

Students are not the only ones who care about religious education on campus.

According to BYU-I’s mission statement, the university’s mission is to “develop disciples of Jesus Christ who are leaders in their homes, the Church, and their communities.”

The Department of Religion Education says its mission is directly derived from this.

“Our core mission too, is to create faithful, competent, durable disciples of Jesus Christ,” said Robert Chambers, chair of religious education.

Chambers agrees that finding a balance between spirituality and rigor within these college courses is important.

“What is the balance between academic rigor and the spiritual side of the classroom?” Chambers said. “It will continue to be a discussion between students and within the department of what that balance is.”

The Department of Religion Education on campus cares about the student’s opinions and the religious education they are receiving.

The department wants to ensure that the blending of spirituality and academics can be accomplished by students.

“We need the spirit so much in our lives,” said John Parker, assistant chair of religious education. “For me, the purpose is to help the student have the Holy Ghost with them not only 20 years down the road but at 2 o’clock today.”