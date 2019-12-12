Students show off their art for others to see

The buzz of conversation stopped when the faculty started the announcements. Each student could submit up to four pieces of art in the student art exhibit held in the Jacob Spori Building.

Among the participants were Louisa Hunter, a junior; Angela Neeley, a senior; and Isac Salinas Ochoa, a junior; all studying art. Each winner received $100 and recognition from their professors.

“I think it’s very important for students to have their work shown. It gives them confidence and allows other students to see what they’re doing,” said Darren Clark, a photography professor. “I’m just pleased that they all produced quality work and they were willing to put themselves out there and willing to share it with each other.”

Louisa Hunter

Hunter said, “I was surprised. I didn’t want to get my hopes up, so I didn’t expect to get anything, because there’s super good stuff here, but it’s exciting.”

Though Hunter won two awards for two different pieces of art, she feels she won more than simply money.

“A boost of confidence, I think,” Hunter said. “I’ve been kind of torn apart between painting and sculpture and I won an award in both, so it shows I can do both and that I don’t have to choose one.”

Hunter grew up with art since her father is an art professor in California. With time, she has seen her growth and is proud of how far she has come.

“I’ve just seen huge growth, especially this past semester.”

Hunter plans to buy higher quality paint brushes with the money she won.

Angela Neeley

Neeley also won two awards. She attributes her success in art to “lots of practice, lots of diligent study and teachers. I would not be where I am today without faculty and staff.”

Through comparing her previous work to her art now, Neely said the change is amazing.

Not only did Neeley win the money, but she said she also won “recognition of staff and self-esteem.”

Neeley plans to pay off student debt with the money she won.

Isac Salinas Ochoa

“If they didn’t give me money, I couldn’t care less,” he said. “Money is not the reason you do art. The thing that is amazing is that at some point you have this thing in your hand and it looks like a normal object, but all of a sudden, it’s displayed and a lot of people are looking at it and it just becomes something else. It becomes more than art. It makes you feel like a little God. It’s just amazing, it’s out of this world.”

Salinas Ochoa won an award for his mug. It was made in a Japanese wood fire, where the kiln is heated using wood. He said his mug is unique because of this method. The ash and other things coming from the fire affect the color of the ceramic, giving it a unique quality that can never be replicated.

He said, “That mug is 30% craft and 70% luck.”

In the future, Salinas Ochoa hopes to own a pottery studio.

He plans to pay for the clay he used this semester with the award money.