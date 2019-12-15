Students showcase work at the Research and Creative Works Conference

On Thursday, Dec. 12, BYU-Idaho students displayed projects they have been working on all semester at the Research and Creative Works Conference.

Sessions were located in the BYU-Idaho Center for students with poster presentations and oral presentations. Additionally, there was a live session in the Snow Black Box Theater for students in the music, dance and theater departments.

Kenny Nelson, a junior studying mechanical engineering, was in charge of the outreach of the conference.

“A lot of the new things we tried worked out well and the turnout was good,” Nelson said. “The level of professionalism was much higher this year. The student’s projects looked a lot better and very well done.”

This semester, one project from each department was awarded a choice award decided on by students’ votes.

Hundreds of students from different departments worked on projects individually, while other students worked in groups.

Heather Richardson, Taylor Nemelka and Adam Barney, showcased their project about exercising and what motivates people to exercise.

“We focused on what motivates people to exercise and if those motivations led to more exercise, which ones were better and which ones were worse,” said Richardson, a junior studying public health. “We found that men are more motivated by internal factors and women by external factors.”

According to Barney, a senior studying public health, his favorite part of the project was being able to research exercise focused on losing weight, looking better and feeling better.

Kaytlin Grounds, a senior studying family and consumer science, sewed clothing worn by a video game character for her capstone project.

“I really liked working on this cosplay. It was a lot of fun because you see all these pieces come together as you’re doing it,” Grounds said. “It is such a monumental costume with so many pieces that once you get done you’re like ‘OK what’s the next step?'”

From creating clothing for apparel entrepreneurship to designing items for mechanical engineering, the Research and Creative Works Conference encompassed it all.

Josh Carlin, a junior studying mechanical engineering, along with his group designed a system for putting a canoe on wheeled transport and moving the whole thing at one time.

“The best part about this is it folds down into a small size,” Carlin said. “Real long-distance canoeing you don’t have a ton of space ’cause you have a lot of other gear so you can fold it down to the size of a cubic foot and stick it to where you have space.”

Amy Staiger, a career and academic advisor on campus, served as a judge for some of the projects at the conference.

Staiger judged Nolan Payne’s presentation. Payne is a senior majoring in interdisciplinary studies. His presentation entitled “Identity Transformation Through Movement” was about his interest in starting and running a dance business.

“I really appreciated the social change that happens through dance and being able to build a business,” Staiger said.

According to the Research and Creative Works Conference homepage, “The conference provides opportunities for students to network with professionals from a wide variety of backgrounds and skill sets.”