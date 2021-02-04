Students solve murder mysteries at Date Night

BYU-Idaho students are involved in a crime. They peer behind paintings and flip through books under candlelight to solve the mystery behind Rob Boss’ and Mrs. Lasagna’s sudden deaths at the Murder Mystery Date Night on Jan. 30.
The giant murder mystery included multiple escape rooms, games, mafia and clues scattered throughout the MC.
Haylee Maughan, a sophomore studying recreation management and marketing, manages the event as the event coordinator.
“Our goal is to provide a date for students that’s cheap and fun and safe,” Maughan said. “We know in Rexburg there’s not a whole ton to do, so we want to provide students with an opportunity to do something fun and unique, but also something that’s not going to break the bank.”
One of the games included a murder mystery involving Rob Boss, a painter who was found dead. It was the students’ job to find hidden clues under paintings around the MC to solve the crime.
Another live Clue activity involved the sudden death of Mrs. Lasagna. Students played as characters in Clue and had seven minutes to determine the killer among their group of friends.
Jenna Hill, a junior studying therapeutic recreation, and Johnny Ros, a junior studying computer information technology, participated in the event on their first date together.
“There’s a lot of activities, it’s super cheap, you can bring a date or you can bring a friend,” Hill said. “There’s so much to do.”
Hill and Ros played giant chess, spent time at the photo shoot and were making their way to the escape rooms.
“Just enjoy being here,” Ros said. “There is a lot of support surrounding you in this campus.”
Campus Life Events hosted Date Night in the Hyrum Manwaring Center from 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
“This date night is fun, positive and uplifting,” Maughan said. “It’s a place where students can have a good date without worrying about anything else. They come and we do the rest.”
The first Date Night event occurred two weeks ago with a carnival theme. About 150 students came to the event, Maughan said.
Campus Life Events will host three more similar events this semester. The next Date Night will be held Feb. 13, themed for Valentine’s Day. The concept is “Whether it’s your first date or 50th date, Valentine’s Day is for everyone.”
Event tickets cost $6.00. Students can purchase tickets in advance online here or at the doors the night of the event.