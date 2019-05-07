Students start new program to fight anxiety and depression

Sharing is caring!











From May 7 to July 2, students will have an opportunity to participate in “Thrive”, a program designed to help those with anxiety and depression.

The program teaches skills that will help students increase happiness and regulate emotions, according to a Thrive Instagram post.

Kaitlin Broyels and Shayla Smoot, both seniors studying recreational therapy, facilitate the program. They will meet every Tuesday and Thursday from 7 to 9 p.m.

“Tuesday we deliver content on coping skills, well-being and mental health,” Broyels said. “Then Thursday are activity/recreational days where we put it into action.”

The program is based on techniques used in recreational therapy. According to the National Council for Therapeutic Recreation Certification’s website, this type of therapy uses activities to aid those with illnesses and debilitating conditions to recover and be physically and psychologically healthier.

“The idea [of] getting out and moving helps increase your well-being,” Broyels said.

Activities this semester, include but are not limited to, therapeutic yoga, canoeing, a craft and the ropes course. Through these activities and experimental learning, Thrive hopes to accomplish the same as any other therapeutic recreation program.

“Thrive allows me the opportunity to practice what I love and help people at the same time,” Broyels said.

Smoot was asked to facilitate the program by Melissa Russell, the faculty member overseeing Thrive. With her major, Smoot studies the research behind recreation as a tool to help those with mental health challenges.

“My family is very prone to mental health struggles, so I have seen how difficult it is to combat it, especially alone and without resources,” Smoot said. “I knew this program provided both the resources to aid mental health and also support system for those struggling, and that made me want to be a part of it.”

Ten additional spots remain open. To register, students can email thrive@byui.edu and pay a one-time fee of $25 by Tuesday.