Every Sunday evening Stadium Singing welcomes the community of Rexburg and BYU-Idaho students to come together to sing hymns a cappella style.

Stadium Singing takes place underneath the bleachers of the BYU-I Stadium, usually during fall and spring semester. During winter semester it’s moved inside the BYU-Idaho Center.

For over two decades, this has been a reoccurring tradition on campus.

Stadium Singing is split into two parts: A Spanish sing-along from 8 – 8:30 p.m. and an English sing-along from 8:45 – 9:15 p.m.

“I thought it was really cool to come to the Spanish Stadium Singing and feel the spirit without understanding the words I was singing,” said Whitney Heiner, a junior studying pre-nursing.

Every Sunday there is a sing-along theme.

The sing-along included eight Spanish hymns centered on Jesus Christ. Some of those hymns were:

— #72, Creo en Cristo

— #146, Tengo gozo en mi alma hoy

— #203, Amad a otros

— #14, La oración del profeta

The theme for the English sing-along was peace and a few of the hymns included:

— #117, Come unto Jesus

— #140, Did You Think to Pray?

— #294, Love at Home

— #135, My Redeemer Lives

“It’s amazing because I get to end my Sunday singing and feeling the Spirit,” said Breanna Latouche, a junior studying communication.

The Stadium Singing coordinator for this semester is Savannah Bowler, a junior studying theatre performance. Every semester, the coordinator is in charge of finding, interviewing and hiring volunteers to conduct the music.

Bowler is in charge of the social media account, counting how many people attend the sing–along and creating the list of hymns sung every week. At times, she steps in to conduct as well.

This semester, the volunteers for the Spanish conductors are McKay Smith, Melinda White and Carolina Aguayo. The English conductors are Sarah Meeks and Glenn Bowler.

The conductors are encouraged to wear Sunday attire, but everyone else is welcome to wear what they feel comfortable in.

“I started out as a conductor and it’s really fun to just feel the spirit, especially with coming to Spanish,” Bowler said. “It’s a more recent thing for me now that I’m in charge of all of it. It’s fun to feel the same spirit throughout both events and get to feel the love that these people have for Heavenly Father and just for the songs that we sing.”

Bowler selects different hymns for Spanish and English singers because she enjoys learning new hymns and wants to share that with others.

“It’s just really fun to get to see everybody be happy and feel the spirit together,” Bowler said. “Everyone leaves either finding a new friend or having more bonds gained with the people that they brought with them which is really fun.”

For more information visit, their Instagram page, or email them at stadiumsingingbyui@gmail.com.