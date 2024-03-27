BYU-Idaho has access to the globally recognized professional development learning tool, LinkedIn Learning, but many students are unaware of it.

The BYU-I Career Center offers services to assist students in creating a LinkedIn account and navigating it. LinkedIn Learning is an additional resource on the platform.

LinkedIn is a social networking platform that allows students and professionals to connect in their fields of expertise. It includes resources that build the skills of working professionals.

“It’s pretty exciting that the church education system purchased a license so that students can use it for free. Otherwise, you have to pay for it once you leave BYU-I,” said Sheila Wener, career services manager at the BYU-I Career Center.

Wener says that having a professional online presence on professional platforms such as LinkedIn is increasingly important when searching and applying for jobs.

“We know that between 70 and 80% of employers are going to look at your LinkedIn account once you apply with them,” Wener said.

Career preparation is important to start during one’s collegiate experience. The resources readily available on LinkedIn Learning are for all interests.

“They’ll teach you technical skills, your soft skills, anything,” Wener said. “Any major needs to have good soft skills, and that’s what employers want because they can often teach some of the technical pieces for that job.”

LinkedIn Learning offers courses for individuals pursuing technical skills such as Intro to Graphic Design, Intro to Adobe Software, Intro to Writing and a variety of other learning opportunities. They also offer many courses on soft skills such as leadership, communication and public speaking.

“Having that online presence to share your work experience, the skills, the knowledge, I think it’s the wave of the future,” Wener said.

In 2015, LinkedIn agreed to acquire lynda.com, a leading online learning company teaching business, technology and creative skills to help individuals achieve their professional goals.

“Through a subscription to lynda.com’s service, individual members and organizations have access to a comprehensive collection of top quality courses taught by industry experts, offered in English, German, French, Spanish and Japanese,” according to LinkedIn Corporate Communications.

Students can access LinkedIn Learning by signing in with their BYU-I credentials and syncing it to their personal LinkedIn account free of charge.