Today marks a victory for the students at Centre Square Apartments behind a petition to limit the operating hours of the complex’s courtyard lights.

In May, a group of students banded together to create a petition requesting that the floodlights at the complex be turned off earlier each night. The petition argued that the bright lights being on until midnight caused students to have more difficulty falling asleep and lower quality sleep overall.

“We ​tested ​this with ​light ​detectors,” said Tyler Phillips, the student spearheading the petition. “It ​exceeds ​ten ​lux, ​​which ​is ridiculous. ​Even ​with ​the ​blinds ​fully ​closed, ​with ​the ​lights ​on, ​it’s ​so ​bright. The ​light ​is ​reflecting ​off ​of ​the ​white ​of ​the ​blinds ​and ​just ​illuminating ​the ​entire ​room. ​You ​could ​read ​a ​book.”





When students approached management about the issue, they were advised to buy blackout curtains. However, Phillips felt this wasn’t a permanent solution since students frequently move apartments between semesters, and the cost shouldn’t come out of the students’ pockets.

“We ​wanted ​a ​solution ​that ​would ​benefit ​​all ​future ​students ​​and ​be a ​truly ​permanent ​solution,” Phillips said.

Phillips and his friends decided to create the petition and knocked on doors at Centre Square to gather signatures. Around 72 apartments at the complex have courtyard-facing windows, potentially affecting over 130 students.

The petition was directly addressed to the director of Housing and Student Living, who oversees various operations at Centre Square, and requested the lights be turned off at 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, at curfew on Friday and Saturday and at 9 p.m. on Sundays, respecting the current quiet hour standards.

“We have taken proactive steps to handle this internally, engaging directly with the involved residents and addressing their concerns through constructive dialogue,” said Campus Housing Manager Darian Larsen, in response to Scroll’s initial request for comment.

Still, students continued to support the petition and efforts to change the lighting schedule. The petition has currently garnered over 200 signatures total, 74 on the digital petition and over 100 signed by hand. Phillips also counted over 100 students who supported the petition, around 70 who were indifferent and two who were against it.

“The ​needs ​of ​the ​many ​outweigh ​the ​needs ​of ​the ​few,” Phillips said. “If ​one ​guy ​in ​the ​apartment ​wants ​to ​stay ​up ​late ​watching a ​loud ​movie ​or ​playing ​music ​until ​midnight, it’s ​not ​okay ​past ​10 ​p.m. ​(Management has) ​said ​that’s ​not ​okay ​for ​sure. ​So ​why ​should ​anybody ​need ​to ​be ​in ​the ​courtyard playing volleyball ​till ​midnight? ​That ​never ​happens.”

Another petition was created a week after the original, titled “Petition for Eternal Enlightenment: Keep the Center Square Apartments Courtyard Lights On.”

While the petition appears to be satirical — having been signed by names like Freddy Mercury, Joseph Stalin and Abraham Lincoln — the Housing and Student Living department cited various reasons the light schedule could not be changed, including the security of the complex and residents.

“One of the primary reasons for our initial decision was the safety and security of our community,” Larsen said in an email to residents, “particularly in terms of monitoring exterior areas with our security cameras. We recognized that the current lighting set up is crucial for capturing potential security issues leading up to curfew.”

On Friday, however, Centre Square residents received an email update from the Housing and Student Living office confirming that the lighting schedule would be updated to better fit the response received from residents.

“We are in the process of adjusting the light schedule to have the lights turned off at 10:30 p.m.,” Larsen said in the email. “This adjustment may take some time, but it aims to balance the needs and preferences of our residents.”