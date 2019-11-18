Students voice their opinions on approved clothing

BYU-Idaho can trace its Honor Code tradition back to 1921, according to the Special Collections & Archive. Today, the Honor Code includes guidelines for dress and grooming.

BYU-I’s athletic facilities have dress and grooming standards students must follow which are in line with the Honor Code. People who exercise in the school’s weight room or play indoor sports on campus must wear BYU-I approved athletic clothing.

The purpose of BYU-I approved athletic clothing is “to keep the spirit of the Honor Code in all places on campus, including the gym,” according to Lizzie Blake, a junior majoring in marriage and family studies.

Students found exercising in unapproved clothing will be asked to either leave or change into approved clothing.

“I think the purpose of it is to bring an environment of equality and comfortability,” said Hannah Randall, a senior studying nursing and a Recreational Facilities employee. “When you think about it, when you go to other gyms you see people wearing name brand clothing and it can be intimidating and can be uncomfortable if you aren’t wearing the same thing.”

According to the BYU-I Recreational Facilities website, approved clothing includes a gray athletic t-shirt with the BYU-I logo, navy blue athletic shorts with the BYU-I logo, a gray sweatshirt with the BYU-Idaho logo, black yoga pants for women, solid-colored sweatpants with no writing on them and closed-toed footwear.

“I think a big purpose of it is to help everyone feel comfortable,” said Sean Shiner, a junior studying exercise physiology, and Recreational Facilities employee. “I think that’s huge. At other gyms, people can wear things that can make others uncomfortable. It can lead to thoughts of a negative self-image. I think a large part of it is to include everyone when they come to work out and helping them achieve their own best self.”

Students and faculty can rent approved fitness clothing for $3 per day. For visitors, the clothing is included in the cost of a day pass. Approved clothing can be purchased from the BYU-I University Store.

Some students don’t agree with the gym attire standards set by the school.

“My main concern is with the varying degree by which these standards are enforced… The fact that I can’t wear a green hoodie at the gym, yet a girl can wear revealing yoga pants… I think the dress standard should be enforced across both genders,” said Brennen Hill, a non-matriculating student.

If students or faculty wish to purchase exercise clothing from the BYU-I University Store, they have some options that coincide with quality and price. The approved exercise shirts range from $9.95 to $18.95, including cotton t-shirts and performance t-shirts. The approved shorts range between $16.95 to $26.95, including dazzle, mesh and performance shorts.