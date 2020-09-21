Students welcomed by Experience Rexburg

Residents of Rexburg experienced the town as families and individuals gathered at Porter Park on Sept. 19. Booths filled the sidewalks, where local businesses and organizations shared their piece of Rexburg.

The event was set up by the Rexburg Area Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by the Grifols Plasma Center. The goal of the event was to welcome BYU-Idaho students to Rexburg and to showcase all of the companies and services offered in town.

Chantelle Larsen, a junior studying nursing, went to the event last year and attended again this year with friends.

“I had a great experience when I came last year and there are so many great businesses in Rexburg that you don’t know of until you come here,” said Larsen. “It’s just fun to get involved and meet so many different people.”

Many booths gave out free prizes, coupons and food. The Rexburg Straw Maze & Haunted Forest brought guests in costume who and passed out flyers for the attraction, while Albertsons gave away free groceries to trivia question winners.

Over 40 booths were set up in front of the Beehive Pavilion, and all were asked to set up with safety precautions for the event including social distancing and wearing a mask.

Attendees were also required to social distance and wear masks — Free masks were provided at several booths and passed out by volunteers including Mayor Jerry Merrill.

“We appreciate the fact that everyone is wearing masks and social distancing,” said Merrill to a gathered crowd. “We want you to do that when you go into businesses here in town. We want to keep businesses open, your kids in their schools and our health system working the way it’s supposed to.”

Despite the chilly weather and social distancing restrictions, many families and students showed up to the event, walking away with prizes and knowledge of the community they live in.

“As long as precautions are taken and social distancing is happening we should have activities like these,” Larsen said. “It’s important to bring people together and let them know that their community cares for them.”