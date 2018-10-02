Study finds people are reluctant to discuss faith

Sharing religious beliefs with others is a common practice in most religions around the world, however, a recent study found people are reluctant to share their own faith.

The research company Barna, a Christian polling group, found that the number one reason people do not discuss faith is to avoid controversy.

According to the study, when people are reluctant to discuss faith or religion, they fall into two categories: avoiding conflict and ambivalence, which in this context, means worry of contradiction.. The number one reason people don’t discuss faith is avoidance, followed by ambivalence.

The study found that social media has played a key role in the development of religious communication throughout society.

“Social media and mobile devices have fundamentally changed the way we communicate — particularly about faith,” according to Barna.com. “Substantive spiritual conversations have become harder not only because of 280-character limits but also because of shifts in the way the public perceives or subscribe to religion.”

There are positive and negative effects of sharing religious beliefs on social media.

“It is a great way for me to share my testimony with family members and friends who don’t live nearby,” said Emilie Garner, a freshman studying music education composite. “The downside about being able to share beliefs on any type of social media is you feel like you are going to be attacked no matter what you say.”

Garner has struggled at one point or another sharing her faith with others.

“This kid, for whatever reason, loved to make me feel awful,” Garner said. “I was discussing faith with him and everything I said he shot down. After that, I was reluctant to share anything about the Church because I felt like I was going to get attacked.

With general conference coming up on Oct. 6 and 7, students are working to push themselves to share their faith with others.

“I have a friend back home that would come to church with us every so often,” said Julia Farr, a freshman studying environmental geoscience. “She is not a member, but she is very open to lots of religions, and I am going to invite her to watch it.”

Farr also experienced a time where she was reluctant to share her faith, but has found ways to overcome it a little at a time.

“Study your faith a little more,” Farr said. “Some people are blessed with the amazing skill to share the gospel, but it is a developed skill, so don’t worry. It takes time and you have to pray for that help.”