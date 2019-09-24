Study Produced by American Bible Society Shows Impact of the Bible on Individuals

The American Bible Society reported that the number of people who are regularly studying the Bible has remained consistent, and the number of people who are not studying the Bible has decreased.

This shows that the Bible has not been completely forgotten by Americans. As the number of people who are not interested in the Bible decreases, the amount of people who are neutral or friendly has increased. People seem to be leaning towards the values that come from the Bible, even though they might not be interested in reading it.

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints fall into the category of ‘other’ rather than ‘Christian.’ The study categorizes religions and groups into different sections and allows people to understand which groups are more likely to study from the Bible.

It further divides the results according to age group and the number of times they use the Bible per year. For people to be considered ‘engaged with reading the Bible,’ they would need to have looked at it three to four times during the year.

A powerful factor in Bible usage is whether or not people have attended church. The study showed that 85% of those that attended church ended up using the Bible in their own personal time during the same week they attended.

Overall, people seem to be curious about the Bible and what it contains. Three out of five Americans would like to know more about what the Bible says and what it can do for them.

People feel like the Bible has influenced their behavior, and 46% have felt that they are more kind and loving because of the practices they teach.

To learn more about how people value the Bible today, look at the full report on The American Bible Society’s website here.