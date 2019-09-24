Study Shows Why Different Generations Approach Generosity Differently

A study by the Barna group shows that generosity is still an important value in Christian communities but that the generations view their giving habits in different ways.

Eighty-eight percent of Christians surveyed reported that generosity was either extremely or very important to them and 33% felt satisfied with their personal generosity. Millennials ranked highest in this respect at 45%.

Despite these findings, only 15% of Millennials and six percent of Gen Z give money on a regular basis, whereas older generations give money more frequently.

The study explores the different kinds of giving that might contribute to this apparent discrepancy.

According to the study, younger generations such as Gen X, Millennials and Gen Z are much less likely to give money than their older counterparts, but they are much more likely to give emotional/relational support, gifts and hospitality than the older generations.

All generations reported to give service/volunteering as a form of generosity, but Gen Z ranked highest in this form of giving.

The study also explored the possibility that rising debt among the rising generations might contribute to this change in approach to generosity.

According to the study, 40% of Millennials report that personal debt is either a huge or a significant problem, while 34% of Gen X, 26% of Boomers and 16% of Elders report the same.

To learn more about this study click here.

The organization that funded this study, Thrivint, has also developed an online tool to help individuals and church leaders see a larger picture of generosity in its many forms. Visit that tool here.