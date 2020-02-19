Study with a buddy

The Academic Support Center provides free services through the Reading Center to help BYU-Idaho students succeed in their studies. One of the lesser-known programs offered is Study Buddy. This program gives students a chance to meet with a tutor 1-5 times a week based on individual needs.

“Whether it’s time management or wanting to pass a particular, or every, class with a certain grade,” said Don Bingham, the Academic Support Centers Department Chair. “It’s kind of like an accountability partner.”

The effectiveness of the Study Buddy program hasn’t been gauged yet; however, the academic support center started recording data to better understand how student accountability affects students’ outcomes.

Don Bingham, Academic Support Centers Department Chair, said Study Buddy is similar to having a workout partner. Just like having a workout partner keeps people accountable for their fitness goals, Study Buddy focuses on helping students reach their academic goals.

Travis Jacobs, a junior studying biochemistry, started working as a study buddy in Fall 2018. He is now one of four managers and leads training for new employees.

“Study Buddy is an opportunity for a student to have another lifeline,” Jacobs said. “We believe at the reading center no kid can’t learn. They just don’t have the right tools, so we’re here to help give them the right tools.”

A few semesters ago, Jacobs tutored a student with high-functioning autism. The student’s only request for Jacobs was to read to him for one of his classes. After passing the class, the student told Jacobs he couldn’t have passed without him.

“To have helped a high-risk student was very rewarding,” Jacobs said.

Jacobs’ motive for tutoring came from wanting to improve his communication skills.

“(Many) tutors have a professional goal of becoming a teacher or someone that works with the public or clients,” Bingham said. “(Some of our) students want to be tutors because they want to learn to interact with a large group of people … to have good interpersonal communication.”

Helping students succeed is at the center of study buddy tutors’ daily work. Sarah Elliot, a sophomore studying food science and a Study Buddy tutor, has participated for two semesters.

“I love Study Buddy because it’s so personalized,” Elliot said. “I feel like all the different study buddies I have are all so different. They come in for different reasons … It’s a great resource to have an accountability partner to keep you on track to make sure you’re getting the grades you want to get.”

Tutors prepare for each appointment that they have with students and try to emulate Christ in their interactions.

“I just like when people walk out smiling,” Elliot said. “It’s really fun, and it’s a good atmosphere. Everyone’s just here to help out to make a difference in others’ lives.”