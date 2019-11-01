Studying the invisible world

From food to medicines, an invisible world of microorganisms affects humans daily. Lyndsey Rawlins, a junior studying biology, strives to understand this invisible world.

“Microbiology is the study of microorganisms such as viruses, parasites and bacteria,” Rawlins said. “In other words, it’s about studying the small, nearly invisible life forms you need a microscope to see.”

Rawlins got into microbiology while attending San Joaquin Delta College in California.

“It’s fascinating to realize what an impact microorganisms make in our lives,” Rawlins said. “The first time I looked through a microscope sent chills all through me. I’ll never forget how happy it made me to be able to see this invisible world that was thriving all around me.”

Rawlins hopes to go into wellness, health and beauty microbial testing.

“Disease, sickness and even physical traits such as obesity, skin health, and immune health are influenced by microbes,” Rawlins said. “Understanding them is the key to living healthier and curing disease in the future.”

Many diseases previously preventable through microbiological research have made a comeback. Some of these diseases are potentially deadly.

Smallpox and rinderpest are two diseases that have been eradicated due to vaccinations and microbiological efforts. Rinderpest caused fever, diarrhea, lymphoid necrosis and usually resulted in

death. The last known case was recorded in 2001 after a global eradication campaign in the 1900s.

Rawlins, as an aspiring microbiologist going into a field that helps develop vaccines, has growing concerns.

“Vaccinations are a gift from God that have saved hundreds of thousands of lives, and due to false information they are viewed with fear and suspicion by the less educated,” Rawlins said. “A lot of people are going to suffer because of individuals choosing to not vaccinate.”