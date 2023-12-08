Education technology company, Stukent, is offering a thousand dollar scholarship opportunity to students that have participated in their programs in honor of reaching a one million students milestone.

“We’re ​celebrating ​one ​million ​students ​who ​have ​utilized ​our ​platform,” said Scott Carr, Vice President of Brand Marketing for Stukent, “​and ​so ​we ​wanted ​to ​give ​back ​and ​celebrate ​that ​with ​each ​of ​the ​students ​who ​have ​learned ​along ​the ​journey.”

Here are the requirements for applying:

— Be currently enrolled at a college or university

— Be actively participating in classes during the 2024 academic year

— Use or have previously used Stukent courseware or simulations in your educational experience

Students can apply for the scholarship in an essay or video format. The essay must be at least 500 words detailing one’s experience using Stukent applications in the classroom and its effect on skills and personal confidence. The video application must cover the same experiences with Stukent courseware and range from 3-5 minutes in length.

To help students explore and share their journey with Stukent, the application webpage offers five questions to answer in their submission:

How has using Stukent contributed to your understanding of real-world practices? Share an example of a project or task that challenged you the most. How did you overcome the challenge, and what did you learn from it? Discuss the impact of your Stukent experience on your academic and career goals. How has this experience influenced your future aspirations in the field? How has your experience with Stukent simulations or courseware improved your confidence in your skill set? How has your Stukent experience helped you apply theoretical knowledge to real-world situations, and what advice would you give to other students considering similar opportunities?

The deadline for applications is Feb. 1, 2024, and the winner will be announced on March 1.To apply for the Stukent Scholarship, visit their website here for more entry information and to submit your essay or video.

Stukent provides high school and higher education curricula for over 40 different courseware in accounting & finance, communication, marketing and business topics. Among the tools offered are simulated internships, or Simternships, that help students get more academic experience and prepare for traditional internship opportunities.

“Basically,” Carr said,​ “there’s ​a ​simulation ​as ​part ​of ​your ​course… We ​have ​40 ​different ​courseware. ​You’re ​given ​a ​virtual ​​boss, ​​who ​gives ​you ​assignments, ​and ​you ​then ​are ​scored ​based ​on ​how ​you ​respond ​to ​those ​things ​and ​what ​you ​do ​in ​the ​simulation.”

Stukent was created by BYU-Idaho alumnus Stuart Draper in 2013. Draper was studying marketing but found most of the textbooks and resources used in his classes were outdated. When he returned to BYU-Idaho as an adjunct professor and found they still used the same textbooks as when he was a student, he saw the need for change, especially in the realm of internet marketing, and worked with Jeff Larson from BYU in creating this new platform.

