Stuttering through life

Christian Stafford stepped up to the plate, all eyes on him as adrenaline coursed through his veins. He envisioned his life, everything leading up to this fragment of time, a red ball bouncing on the ground towards him.

Athletes work their whole lives for one moment. Michael Phelps trained to break world records in the Olympics, and when he finally did: pure bliss.

Stafford swings his leg at the ball and connects, pushing the ball deep into the outfield. He rounds third and dives into home: pure bliss. The 6-year-old Stafford had his Michael Phelps moment. Among Stafford’s congratulators included his friend Timothy, who found difficulty getting his words out. Stafford laughed, asking Timothy what was wrong with him. Timothy didn’t take it too well.

Sometime later Stafford found himself in a drive-thru, his dad asking what he wanted. In a similar fashion to Timothy, he experienced a tough time getting his words out.

“Com-m-bo number 1 with a co-k-k-e,” Stafford said.

Timothy and Stafford shared a unique trait. They both had a stutter.

Growing up

Living in Missouri means finding love for Missouri sports. The St. Louis native, Stafford, a freshman studying food science, recently enjoyed watching the Kansas City Chiefs win the Super Bowl after a lifetime of watching them struggle. A little more pure bliss. Stafford played football in high school and watched WWE with his family. He remembers wrestling in the backyard with his brothers, imitating the wrestlers they watched on TV.

“We always had the family bond,” Stafford said. “They have helped me through whatever impact that has happened to me in my life. Through all the ups and downs they will always be here to support me.”

The Stafford family always welcomed others into their home and provided unconditional support, including showing love to Christian in his struggle with a speech disorder.

Years of speech therapy in elementary school produced no change for Stafford. He eventually grew tired of it but continued speech techniques on his own, like talking into a mirror at 3 a.m. or talking with peanut butter under his tongue. Nothing worked.

“When I was younger, I would get down on myself all the time for not being able to express myself how I wanted,” Stafford said. “Every time I would get excited to share something to someone it would take me longer to share it, so I wouldn’t share a lot of things that came to my head. It took me longer to make friends in school because I had to gain their trust.”

As Stafford became comfortable with friends the stutter lightened up, but with strangers, it remained a big problem.

A working man

In his job at a movie theatre, Stafford answers the phone.

“What movies are showing today?” the Missouri lady asks.

While reading off the list the Missourian begins to laugh. Stafford had stuttered on every word.

“I was bullied all throughout my life because no one would take me seriously,” Stafford later said. “They would think that it is something that I was doing that day. I would have people laugh at me or have weird smirks on their faces when I stutter. I still do, and I have to brush it off.”

The lady apologized after coming into the theater. She could see it wasn’t just something he was doing that day.

Things changed for Stafford after working retail jobs. Talking to customers about shoes, clothing, hats and sunglasses became easier as it developed into a habit. He developed a love for the people he served as the nerves lowered to the point where he saw a promotion to manager.

Serving a mission

“Having that confidence in retail helped me a lot when I transferred to my mission,” Stafford said.

Stafford never doubted his desire to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, despite his difficulty in communicating. His mission president sat him down after arriving in Baltimore, Maryland, and asked if Stafford felt he could serve. He responded he could — with full confidence.

Knowing his stutter would create roadblocks, Stafford’s love for the Savior pushed him to service with a desire to share that love with others.

“I felt like it helped me sometimes because some people would listen to me more than usual whenever I would stutter,” he said. “Not everyone has one, and if someone does and is trying to share information with you, it means that it must mean something to them.”

Stafford’s progress with his stutter on the mission caught the attention of those he served with.

“When he first got there, he struggled bearing his testimony, but I remember every time I saw him after he was more and more fluid with his speech; he hardly stuttered at all while he talked,” said Jefrey Moss, a junior studying accounting, who served in the same mission as Stafford.

Eighteen months into his mission, Stafford suffered a meniscus injury in a car accident that brought him home for four months. He later returned to finish the full two years.

Looking forward

The occasional stutter still happens, people still give funny looks, but Stafford pushes on and hopes to open his own restaurant one day, not letting a little stutter hold him back.