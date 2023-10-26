Oct. 20 was the opening night for the Rexburg Arts production of Suite Surrender, from a script written by Michael McKeever, directed by Kaatia Larson and performed at the Romance Theatre.

Rexburg Arts describes the play as a “hilarious straight play (that) chronicles two of Hollywood’s biggest divas and bitter enemies who are accidentally assigned to the same suite.”

The production starred Dave Hunt as the manager of the Palm Beach Royale and Corina Murdock and Nicole Stoker as the divas. Joshua Cluff and Elyse Norton starred as secretaries, with Audrey Anderson as the gossip columnist. Sirri Jensen starred as the president of the Palm Beach Ladies for Unity, with Philip Elias and Ethan Rhodes as the bellhops.

The final performance was on Oct. 23.