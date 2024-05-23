Idaho Falls’ Mountain America Center is hosting a variety of events this Summer from comedy shows to concerts.

Here’s a look at what is coming up:





Due to popular demand, a second Idaho Falls show has been added to Theo Von’s comedy tour. Originally from Southern Louisiana, Von is known for his podcasts, “This Past Weekend” and “King and the Sting,” as well as his recent Netflix comedy special, “Regular People.” The upcoming shows will be held at 7:30 p.m. on June 27 and 7 p.m. on June 29. For more information and tickets, visit the Mountain America Center website.

Rock bands Primus and Coheed and Cambria are joining forces for a summer tour and will be playing In Idaho Falls on July 15. The performance will be joined by special guest star Guerilla Toss. For more information and tickets, visit the Mountain America Center website. The concert starts at 7 p.m.

Country star Cole Swindell brings his “Win The Night” 2024 tour to Idaho Falls on July 19, bringing along guest stars Dylan Scott and Restless Road. The show will start at 7 p.m. Visit Ticketmaster for event tickets.

Legendary guitarist, singer, songwriter and producer Randy Bachman takes his country rock band, Bachman-Turner Overdrive, to Idaho Falls on July 22. Bachman gained fame in the 1960s as part of The Guess Who, and he eventually founded Bachman-Turner Overdrive (BTO) in 1970.

BTO became popular among the classic rock scene in the early ‘70s and was revived in 2023 for a brand new tour with a new lineup, still headed by Randy Bachman. For more information, visit the Mountain America Center website and Ticketmaster. The concert starts at 8 p.m.





Country superstar Luke Bryan will arrive at the Mountain American Center Aug. 1 bringing along guest stars Larry Fleet, HunterGirl and Alana Springsteen. The show starts at 7 p.m. Visit Ticketmaster to get tickets.

After several years on a Las Vegas residency, legendary pop star Donny Osmond will perform in Idaho Falls on Aug. 13 as part of his 2024 tour. Donny Osmond, a household name, has received awards for his show, indicating his performance will be memorable. Visit Ticketmaster for more information.

Heavy metal rock bands Ice Nine Kills and In This Moment will perform in Idaho Falls as part of a joint tour on Aug. 27. They will be joined by special guests Avatar and TX2. Visit Ticketmaster for concert tickets.





Award-winning pop star and violinist Lindsey Stirling will come to Mountain America Center on Aug. 28 as part of her Duality Tour for her upcoming album of the same name. She will be accompanied by special guest star Saint Motel. The concert starts at 7 p.m. Visit Ticketmaster for tickets.

Country legend Wynonna Judd will perform at the Mountain America Center in late September, playing her first two albums “Wynonna” and “Tell Me Why.” The concert will start at 7:30 p.m. on Sep. 24. Visit Ticketmaster for more information.

To find out more about all of these events, as well as later shows beginning in October, visit the Mountain America Center website.