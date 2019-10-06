Sunday morning session of the 189th Semiannual General Conference

Before the fourth session of this October General Conference began, the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square brought the world another performance of “Music and the Spoken Word,” celebrating 90 years of continuous broadcasts since 1929.

Elder Gerritt W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles was the first speaker for the session. He spoke about the importance of “covenant belonging,” through finding our center in Jesus Christ, studying the Book of Mormon, acting in and receiving blessings through the restored priesthood, and entering covenants through saving ordinances, such as covenant marriage.

“When we covenant all we are, we can become more than we are,” Gong said.

Sister Cristina B. Franco, second counselor in the General Primary Presidency, then spoke about our call and ability to share the simple truths of the gospel. In President Dallin H. Oaks’s words, she shares things that all members can do to share the gospel: pray for desire, keep the commandments, pray for inspiration on when and how to share and commit to following the given inspiration.

“Can we be more like our Savior Jesus Christ and share with others what brings us joy to our lives?” Franco said. “The answer to all of these questions is yes! We can do it!”

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles referred to J.R.R. Tolkien’s “The Hobbit,” reminding us of our need to journey “there and back again.”

“There are many bends in this road,” Uchtdorf said. “There are hills, valleys, and detours. There may even be metaphorical spiders, trolls, and even a dragon or two. But if you stay on the path and trust in God, you will eventually find the way to your glorious destiny and back to your Heavenly home.”

Elder Walter F. Gonzalez of the Seventy’s words focused on Jesus Christ’s suffering, Atonement, and “a God we can trust.”

“He makes it possible for all things that have been broken in our lives to be mended,” Gonzalez said.

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles then spoke about the deceit of Satan and the perfect truth that is found in God, reminding us that “wickedness never was happiness.”

“We are the Saints of Almighty God, the hope of Israel!” Stevenson said. “As we obey His commandments, we will always be led in the right way and will not be deceived.”

President Russell M. Nelson, president of The Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints, spoke about the ongoing humanitarian efforts from the church, sharing both the statistics of help granted and help that is still needed worldwide. He called such service the “essence of ministering.”

“I have also marveled as world leaders have visited the First Presidency expressing their hope for the Church to be established in their lands,” President Nelson said. “Why? Because they know Latter-day Saints will help to build strong families and communities, making life better for others wherever they live.”

President Nelson emphasizes the need all of us have to serve the people around us, especially when it is not convenient and takes us out of our varying comfort zones.

In closing, he said, “My dear brothers and sisters, you are living exemplars of the fruits that come from following the teachings of Jesus Christ. I thank you! I love you!”