Sunnie’s Salon and Spa will hold a grand opening event on March 9 at 11 a.m., at Hemming Village 160 W 2nd S Suit 233.

The first 100 people will receive a swag bag.

“It’s gonna be a party,” said Kammi Carlson, one of the owners of Sunnie’s Salon and Spa.

Sunnie’s Salon and Spa is partnering with Rexburg Brides for the grand opening.

Raffle prizes will include services from Sunnie’s Salon and Spa, including complete spa and bridal packages and items from other Rexburg vendors.

Free makeup and hairstyling will be offered on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Charcuterie boards, hors d’oeuvres, desserts and beverages will be served.

Sunnie’s Salon and Spa first opened their doors Jan. 15.

“Everybody in town is so supportive,” Carlson said.

The grand opening will commence with an official ribbon cutting.

“We want people to feel totally welcome to come here,” Carlson said. ” … when you leave, you feel better. You feel confident and beautiful.”

Sunnie’s Salon and Spa is located on the second level of Hemming Village, overlooking the shops lining West 2nd South.

“Coming into this space you like, especially as a college student, you know, it can be very daunting, but we want them to know that it’s very affordable to be able to get the results that you want,” Carlson said.

In the near future, Sunnie’s Salon and Spa will be launching a bridal beauty team including different preparation packages and prizes.

Skin and hair preparation may be a year in advance.

Sunnie’s Salon and Spa hopes to open makeup and hair classes to the public in the future.

Book an appointment for the Sunnie’s Salon and Spa here.