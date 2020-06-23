‘Surviving and thriving despite the limbic system’

Jason Hunt will be the devotional speaker at BYU-Idaho on June 23.

Brother Hunt attended Dixie State and Southern Utah University for his associate and bachelor’s degree. He then went on to receive his master’s and a Ph.D. in Endocrine Physiology, according to a press release, from Idaho State University.

He currently works as a professor of Biology for BYU-Idaho and is the university’s public affairs specialist.

Brother Hunt has a love for motorcycles and has ridden over 100,000 miles on his motorcycle through all 48 contiguous states, twice, according to a press release.

Brother Hunt has been married to his best friend, Angela, for 26 years. Together they have five children.

Tune in on the BYU-I website to watch Brother Hunt speak at 11:30 a.m.