Symphony and University bands set to play Feb. 11

BYU-Idaho’s Symphony Band and University Band haven’t performed since the COVID-19 pandemic began last March, but now they’re back and ready.

They will broadcast their performance online on Thursday, Feb. 11 at 7:30 p.m.

The Symphony Band will perform Manhattan Beach March by John Phillip Sousa, Ye Banks and Braes O’ Bonnie Doon by Percy Grainger, Commando March by Samuel Barber and A Movement for Rosa by Mark Camphouse. Camphouse’s song honors the civil rights heroine Rosa Parks.

The University Band will perform pieces from Darius Mihaud’s Suite Francaise. According to the event announcement, “Each movement is named after one of the five ‘distinct French Provinces in which the American and Allied armies fought together with the French underground during the liberation of France’ in World War II.”

The Symphony Band and University Band are both available to all BYU-I students, even for non-music majors.

“Both bands are open to all students across campus,” said Diane Soelberg, the conductor of the Symphony Band. “The University Band is non-auditioned, and the Symphony Band is the top auditioned wind ensemble. The Symphony Band represents the university and department on CES Performance Tours and has traveled throughout the United States, Mexico and Canada.”

The Symphony Band will perform its second concert of the semester on March 23, while the University Band’s next concert is on March 31. These performances will be broadcast here.